T20 WC: Maharaj, Ngidi, Jansen, Miller come as SA elect to bat against unchanged India

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and David Miller have come back for South Africa as captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first against an unchanged India in a crunch Super Eights clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams arrive into this clash on the back of being unbeaten teams in their respective groups. While South Africa played and won all three of their league matches in Ahmedabad, India are playing at this venue for the first time in the competition.

“It looks like a really good wicket - a lot drier than the previous one we came across here - so we’re not expecting that early tackiness. We think it’s going to be a good surface throughout, and hopefully we can put a nice big score on the board. The boys are in good touch, which is always a blessing.

“We’re not taking that for granted, but it’s a good space to be in at the moment. The guys have been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes to maintain that form and confidence. We’ve been fortunate to play a couple of games here before.

“It’s a different wicket this time - black soil - but generally this is a high-scoring ground and an entertaining venue. As players, that’s what you look forward to being part of, and hopefully tonight is no different,” said Markram after winning the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said they are fielding an unchanged playing eleven, which means vice-captain Axar Patel has been left out with Washington Sundar retaining his place. “I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay and we’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” he said.

Talking about the preparation for this clash, Suryakumar said, “We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character.

“It’s a full house tonight, hopefully, and we’ve got a good game for them. It’s the business end now, so you’ve got to bring your A-game. We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time.

“We’ll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change,” he said.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngid

--IANS

nr/