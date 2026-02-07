T20 WC: Knew one batter had to bat till end on this wicket, says SKY after a match-winning 84* vs USA

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Coming into the home T20 World Cup as the defending champions, defending champions India are under pressure from the huge expectations for their third title. Though their preparations were top-notch with a 4-1 series win over New Zealand, injuries to Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah's illness had doubled the pressure on skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Read More

But the ice-cool Mumbai batter led from the front as he scored a majestic 84 not out, and with Mohammad Siraj bagging 3-29 to lead a superb effort by the bowlers, India defeated USA by 29 runs and started their campaign on a winning note.

But it was not easy, and the skipper said only he knew how much the pressure had piled on him.

"Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling, but I had the belief. I knew if I batted till the end, I could make a difference," said Suryakumar Yadav in the post-match presentation on Saturday.

With India struggling at 77/6, Surya and Axar Patel raised a vital 41 runs for the seventh wicket partnership. The Indian skipper then put on display his 360-degree stroke-making abilities and power-hitting as he hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over to help India reach 161/9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets for 29 runs, and with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel bagging two wickets each, India strangled the USA innings and restricted them for 132/8 to win by 29 runs.

Suryakumar admitted it was a difficult wicket that tested the batters. He said his batters should have taken up such challenges and should have batted better.

"It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. Curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. We cannot brush everything under the carpet, we need to bat much better. After winning, you get to learn a lot of things. Could have batted better and smarter. 1-2 partnerships could have gotten us to 160 (more easily).

The Indian captain said he adapted his approach to batting as wickets kept falling around him and said he was confident of taking the team to a good total if he stayed till the end.

"I always felt there was a need for a batter to bat to the end. Did not feel it was a 180-190 wicket; it was more like a 140 wicket. Have played a lot of my cricket here, so I know how to bat on similar wickets. 77-6, from there, batting till the end, you had to understand that one batter has to bat till the end. Was just trying to play good shots and my shots," said Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his effort.

Surya said he did not do anything special to regain his form as he scored his fourth half-century of 2026 after going through a poor run towards the end of 2025. He said he felt something different when he reached Nagpur for the first T20I against New Zealand, his first match of the new year.

"I knew some day, it was going to come. I was trying to hold the innings for the team (in the last year). Packed my kit bag (after my last innings last year), spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur, and it was a different feeling," said the 36-year-old batter.

Surya also gave an update on injured pacer Bumrah and said spinner-allrounder Washington Sundar will join the team in New Delhi.

"Bumrah was having a fever. Abhishek (Sharma) was also under the weather. Washington will join us in Delhi," said Suryakumar.

--IANS

bsk/