T20 WC: It’s a completely fresh start in semifinal, says Markram ahead of clash with NZ

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) South Africa skipper Aiden Markram emphasised on treating the T20 World Cup semi-final as a “completely fresh start” ahead of their clash against New Zealand at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The Proteas, the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, are chasing a maiden cricket World Cup title and hoping to shed their long-standing reputation for faltering in knockout stages.

“We had a good run against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then,” Markram told reporters, referring to South Africa’s seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on February 14.

“It’s a completely fresh start tomorrow, and it's a semifinal, which is exciting as well. I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that. We'll try to bring our best game to the front again,” he said.

South Africa’s recent World Cup history still looms large. They faced a tough loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados. They needed 30 runs off 30 balls with six wickets remaining before collapsing and losing by seven runs.

Since that defeat, the team has shown strength and consistency. They defeated both India and the West Indies in the Super Eights of this tournament, which has led many to call them favourites as they approach the semi-finals.

Markram, though, brushed aside that narrative. “With regards to being favourites or not, that's all different people's opinions,” he said.

“Us as a team really just try to focus on putting good games of cricket together and playing that exciting brand that we've been trying to play for the last 18 months or so.”

Leading from the front, Markram has scored 268 runs in seven matches, which includes three half-centuries and a top score of 86 not out. His captaincy record in T20 World Cups is also impressive, with 15 wins in 16 matches. The only loss came in the 2024 final.

Yet the skipper was quick to deflect individual praise, highlighting the collective strength within the squad.

“The senior guys in the team, we lean on them a lot. They help guide you and lead you when you have a few doubts,” Markram said. “I think because of that and a really strong group of players over the years, we've developed that. Fortunately, it reflects well, but it's definitely a reflection on the group as a whole.”

