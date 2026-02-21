T20 WC: 'I think it will be pretty much the same side,' says Shastri on India's playing XI vs South Africa

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri feels that the defending champions have got their best playing XI and there will be unlikely any change in the team sheet when India face South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Read More

India made two changes to the team when they played against the Netherlands in their last group stage match. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav went out for Arshdeep Singh, while Axar Patel was rested to give some game time to all-rounder Washington Sundar. According to Shastri, the only dilemma the team will face is whether to play Axar or Sundar.

“I think it will be pretty much the same side because you've got depth, you've got all bases covered, you've got options, you need options,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

“When there's dew around, you need that extra bowling option. Whether it's a Shivam Dube, whether it's Hardik bowling his full quota of overs, whether it's Tilak Varma who might roll his arm for an over or two, you need those options. I don't think they'll tinker with the side. I think the team that played in the last game was a good side," he added.

Shastri also stood in support of Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to score a run in the ongoing tournament. Abhishek has scored three ducks, but Shastri sees that as a positive and believes that the No. 1 T20I batter will score runs in the later stages of the tournament.

“I think the positive is that in every game, there's been someone who stood up. It has been Ishan Kishan, sometimes Surya, in the first game. Tilak Varma has played his part. He's got off to a start, but I still think the best of him is still to come. I look at it as a positive that Abhishek Sharma has three zeros. So save your best for the important periods in the tournament. Teams will be a little worried that he's not got runs," he said.

Shastri also praised the South Africa team for their self-belief and feels that there will be a neck-to-neck fight when they clash against India.

“There's a lot of self-belief and you know it's going to be a cracking contest because South Africa are no pushovers, they'll compete for sure. And it's a repeat of the World Cup final of 2024, so everyone's looking forward to it,” Shastri said.

Both India and South Africa are coming into the match after finishing on top of their respective groups in the first round.

--IANS

sds/