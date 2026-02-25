T20 WC: I guess 160 was not bad from there after Sri Lanka squeezed us, says Santner

Colombo, Feb 25 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hailed his side’s recovery and disciplined bowling after a 61-run victory over Sri Lanka kept their Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive, noting that a score upwards of 160 was not bad after the visitors bowlers squeezed them at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Santner and Cole McConchie steadied the innings through a record 84-run stand to take New Zealand to 168/7, after being reduced to 84/6. The spinners, led by Rachin Ravindra’s 4-27, dismantled Sri Lanka’s chase and keep them to 107/8 to get a resounding victory.

"It was obviously a nice score there despite the amount of spin with the ball. They squeezed us a lot. I think we lost six wickets on 84, which is never ideal, but I think the longer we could stay in, me and Cole were thinking, we'll try to get to 140, but that kind of sets it up for the last two or three overs and I guess 160 was not bad from there," said Santner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on his own knock, Santner said, “I was really happy with it. It's kind of one of those wickets where if you get in and give yourself a little bit of time, you can kind of cash in and I guess me and Cole were thinking the same. It was obviously pretty tough to stay out there. So to get 160 was nice and then with the ball, we kind of knew what we had to do with I guess watching the whole first innings."

He praised McConchie’s composure. "It probably spun more than we both thought, both teams thought. So I think with those, with the big side as the spinner, you can kind of control your lengths and then you get hit to the big side with the ball spinning in like that.

“So, it's fantastic for Cole. Like I said, a bit of a nervy start with me and him at the crease there. Three off 10 each probably. But then, you know, it was just the longer we could take it, then we kind of took it quite deep, which was nice."

On Ravindra’s spell, Santner said: "I guess we've watched a few games here, whether it's been Super 8 or the other games before. It's kind of been the side you bowl a lot more kind of spins. I guess I don't need a second invitation of old my slow, so it was quite nice. But I think on the scene, he was quite nice, quite effective."

Looking ahead, Santner acknowledged the challenge of facing England. "They're outstanding, obviously. We know that. Quick turnaround for us. Again, we'll see kind of what pitch we're on. We play something similar. It might be a bit of a slug-fest as well."

Ravindra, named Player of the Match, said the team delivered a complete performance. "It's always pleasing to have a win like that and come in their own conditions and play a good game of cricket. Obviously, credit to Sri Lanka. They're amazing, especially at home. But it was almost a pretty much complete performance and it was awesome to see contributions across the board from our team."

He explained how his batting time, though it didn’t result in a big knock, informed his bowling approach. "I guess understanding that slow was better and there were a few stats that was put up even before our game against Pakistan in terms of under 85kph and the purchase you get from the surface and no one better than Santner, the captain, to tell you to bowl slow.

“He's obviously a master in that craft. So we all sort of talked about it as a spin group and decided pace off was better, especially the way Maheesh bowled to us with those heavy offies and slow, showed us a little bit of purchase in there."

Ravindra stressed the importance of contributing in multiple roles. "I guess for me, it's about offering a contribution to the team and that's to me the important thing. I guess being able to bat in the top three and offer some overs helps to balance the team out a little bit.

“Obviously in these conditions, I just tend to bowl a little bit more than I do at home. I'm just glad to be in the game no matter what and it feels like even if you don't have such a good day with the bat, you can contribute with the ball and vice-versa."

He also praised the atmosphere at the venue. "I think the Sri Lankan crowd was amazing. They obviously got up and hearing the national anthem and little things like that are pinch yourself moments and make you remind you why you play this game.

“I think there was a period where they were screaming New Zealand, New Zealand. Those moments are pretty cool and it's always the reason why you want to play on these stages. Credit to them - they've turned up in massive numbers whenever Sri Lanka's played.

