T20 WC: Farooq, Jawad come in as unchanged Canada elect to bat against UAE

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) An unchanged Canada have won the toss and elected to bat first against UAE in a Group D clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Both teams are looking to get their first win of the ongoing competition. The pitch for this clash will be the one used for the India-Namibia game on Thursday evening.

Canada are coming after suffering a 57-run hammering at the hands of South Africa, and occupy the bottom spot with a net run rate of -2.850. UAE, despite a spirited batting display against New Zealand, suffered a ten-wicket defeat and sit one rung above Canada with a net run rate of -2.763.

After winning the toss, skipper Dilpreet Bajwa said his playing eleven is unchanged. “We both are associate teams so we just want to bat first and want to put pressure of chase on them. It's a very good wicket, we saw yesterday's game and India scored very well. I think it's a batting pitch.

“As I said, pressure is going to be there for the chase though. It's been good (to captain Canada). Playing South Africa is a good experience for me as a captain and thanks to the board for choosing me as a captain and I'm enjoying it,” he said.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah come into the playing eleven in place of Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Rohid Khan.

“Second game on the same wicket, we were also looking for the batting. But I think we need to restrict them under low total. No pressure to be honest. Just we have to play the game like we played before also. We'll play with the ball and with the bat and against the opposition, that's it,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskarandeep Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah

