T20 WC: Clinical Sri Lanka halt Australia to 181 in Kandy after Marsh, Head fifties

Kandy, Feb 16 (IANS) Skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored fifties, but a clinical bowling display from Sri Lanka reduced visitors to 181 all out in 20 overs in the 30th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

Asked to bat first on a pacy wicket, skipper Marsh, who returned after an injury break, went all around the ground with opener Travis Head, stitching an opening partnership of 104 runs off 52 deliveries. Australia recorded their fourth-highest Power-play total in T20 World Cup history, scoring 70/0 in the first six overs.

Marsh (54) and Head (56) showcased their power-hitting skills, taking all the bowlers to cleaners, including a 20-run sixth over that put pressure on the co-hosts. This aggressive play not only lit up Pallekele but also left Sri Lanka struggling, with Matheesha Pathirana having to leave the field due to a left leg injury.

Head, being the aggressor, brought up his fifty in 27 deliveries but soon lost his wicket to Dushan Hemantha, carving it to long-off in an attempt for a maximum. However, Marsh continued his demolishing act, and he too brought his fifty in 25 deliveries and followed Head’s suit as he was trapped in front by Hemantha again after Dunith Wellalage removed Cameron Green for mere 3 runs.

Sri Lankan spinners were key, including Hemantha, Wellalage, and Kamindu Mendis, who removed dangerous Tim David (6) with a flighted delivery.

The momentum changed quickly as the hosts applied pressure with steady spin bowling. Australia fell behind and reached 136/4 at the end of 14 overs. With each dot ball and wicket, the crowd supported Sri Lanka, cheering loudly and boosting the energy in the stadium.

Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell looked to counterattack and managed to get some, but Maxwell was undone by Pathum Nissanka's screamer after he had dropped a sitter off Dushmantha Chameera in the previous over. Guiding the backward point, Nissanka jumped on his left to take a blinder after Maxwell (22) looked to play it over him. Hemantha ended his spell with figures of 3/37, which is now his best in T20Is.

Australia completely lost their ground in the last overs, losing the last eight wickets for 72 runs.

Australia 181 all out in 20 overs (Travis Head 56, Mitchell Marsh 54; Dushan Hemantha 3-37, Dushmantha Chameera 2-33) against Sri Lanka

