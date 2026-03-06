T20 WC: 'Catches win matches, don't they?', Brook admits dropping Samson was big mistake

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Skipper Harry Brook admitted that dropping Sanju Samson proved costly to his team after England fell short by seven runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Samason was given a life at 15, when Brook put down a simple catch at mid-on, off Archer's bowling. Samson lofted straight to mid-on ans it was the sort of catch that Brook would expect to take but he somehow managed to misjudge it and the ball popped up off his right hand before falling to the ground.

The wicketkeeper batter then added 74 further to score a eye-popping 89 off 42 balls, with the help of eight fours and seven sixes, to lead India to a towering total,

"I'll hold my hands up and say that I made a big mistake there dropping Samson," Brook said. "Catches win matches, don't they? Unfortunately, it just didn't stay in my hands… Obviously, it's in the back of your mind. I kept on looking at the scoreboard and he was piling the runs on. I was like, 'I'm going to have to get 89 tonight,'" Brook said in a post-match presser.

Facing a record chase in the semi-final, England stumbled early on as Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Harry Brook were back in the dugout inside the first six overs. Though England lost early wickets, they were able to keep pace with India.

Jacob Bethell kept his team in the hunt deep into the innings with a blazing century. He took the attack to India, launching his innings with three successive sixes off mystery spinner Chakaravarthy and kept up the tempo. Despite losing partners at regular intervals, Bethell took the game into the final over. However, he was run out at 105, off just 48 balls, with the help of eight fours and seven sixes.

Brook was full of praise for Bethell, highlighting how the lefthander thrived in a high-pressure situation against a strong Indian attack on their home turf.

"He's a phenomenal player, as we've seen tonight in a high-pressure situation against India on their home turf as well. The way that he played that innings there was just phenomenal. Again, he should be extremely proud of what he's done tonight and this whole winter, and even into the back end of our summer, he's been unbelievable. He's going to have a hell of a career with England, and I'm looking forward to hopefully spending a lot of time with him in the future," said Brook.

India eventually tightened their grip in the end overs, with Jasprit Bumrah once again proving decisive with the ball. Brook refrlceted the challenge of facing Bumrah and also praised India’s fielding effort on the night.

"He's a very good bowler, arguably the best of all time at the minute. And yeah, he's been a very good bowler for a long time," Brook said.

There was a brilliant piece of fielding that ended the 77-run stand between Bethell and Will Jacks. After three successive wide balls, Arshdeep Singh managed to get the right line, just outside off, which the in-form Jacks sliced over cover. Axar Patel ran from deep cover, got hands to the ball just before he crossed the boundary, and tossed it to Shivam Dube who completed the relay catch.

"The Indians fielded extremely well. That catch is arguably one of the best catches I've seen as well. So yeah hats off to them," he added.

