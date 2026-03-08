T20 WC: Bumrah picks 4-15 as India beat New Zealand by 96 runs, clinch third title (ld)

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-15 as India became the first team to retain the Men’s T20 World Cup title and win the crown three times after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, powered India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, before Jasprit and Axar Patel (3-27) ripped through New Zealand’s top order to seal victory. The visitors were dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, with only Tim Seifert offering resistance through a fighting 52.

Samson, in prime form after scores of 97 not out and 89 in his previous innings, shared a 98-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) while Ishan Kishan added 54 off 25 deliveries. James Neesham briefly checked the charge with three wickets in an over, but Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 26 off eight balls pushed India past 250.

India’s bowlers then ensured there was no repeat of the semi-final scare against England, reducing New Zealand to 52/3 inside the powerplay. The win broke two hoodoos - India’s first victory over New Zealand in a T20 World Cup and their first ICC white-ball triumph in Ahmedabad after defeats in the 2023 ODI final and earlier in this tournament.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is now the fourth Indian skipper to lead the side to a men’s cricket World Cup title after having not lost a single series since taking charge in July 2024 - a remarkable record that highlights India's dominance in the shortest format. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also gets his second ICC title, as India completed their two-peat of Men’s T20 World Cup titles.

In defence of 256, Arshdeep Singh found swing early on to keep Seifert and Finn Allen in check. After Allen was dropped on two by Dube at mid-off, Tim Seifert launched Hardik Pandya for two sixes and two fours in the second over, yielding 21 runs.

India's response was swift and ruthless, as Axar, introduced in the third over, had the dangerous Allen holing out to long-on. Bumrah was summoned in the fourth over and struck with his very first ball, as Rachin Ravindra chipped an off-cutter to Ishan Kishan, who took a brilliant diving catch.

Axar then castled Glenn Phillips with a perfectly disguised arm ball in the fifth over, the ball slipping past his bat to peg back leg stump, as New Zealand ended power-play at 52/3. Seifert marched forward to bring up a half-century off 23 balls by carting Varun Chakaravarthy for two sixes.

But India continued to chip away - Mark Chapman chopped onto his stumps off Pandya, while Seifert miscued the pull and Kishan tossed the ball in the air and regained balance to complete a solo relay catch in the deep.

The crowd was briefly silenced when Daryl Mitchell struck successive sixes off Arshdeep Singh, who later fielded off his own bowling and threw the ball back at the batter, invoking an angry reaction from him.

The umpire intervened, with Suryakumar Yadav offering an apology and Arshdeep following with a handshake at the end of the over. Despite the steep asking rate, Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner, dropped on 26 by Pandya, continued to smash boundaries.

But Axar came back to have the former hole out to deep mid-wicket off a full toss, while Bumrah castled James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Neesham with slower balls, before Tilak Varma completed a solo relay catch of Jacob Duffy off Abhishek Sharma’s bowling, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made the history they were destined to make in blistering style.

India 255/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3-46, Rachin Ravindra 1-32) beat New Zealand 159 in 19 overs (Tim Seifert 52, Mitchell Santner 43; Jasprit Bumrah 4-15, Axar Patel 3-27) by 96 runs

