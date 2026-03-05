T20 WC: BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia congratulates India on reaching final

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated the Indian team after its thrilling semifinal victory over England, praising the side for their composure and match-winning performances. India secured their place in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after edging England in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Saikia lauded the team’s overall performance and highlighted the contributions of several key players in the win.

“INDIA IN THE FINAL. Heartiest congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory in the semi-finals and for securing a well-deserved place in the T20WorldCup Final. The team displayed exceptional skill, determination, and composure under pressure to deliver a truly memorable performance.

"Special appreciation to @IamSanjuSamson, @hardikpandya7, @Jaspritbumrah93, @akshar2026, @IamShivamDube & @ishankishan51 for their outstanding contributions that powered India to this remarkable win. Wishing Team India the very best for the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday,” Saikia wrote on X.

India’s win was driven by an outstanding batting performance spearheaded by Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, with important support from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya with the bat.

After India posted a massive 253, England made them work hard in Mumbai’s sweltering heat, with Jacob Bethell producing a memorable knock. Needing 69 off the final five overs on a batting-friendly pitch, the contest was finely poised. But it was that man who never falters, bowler after bowler, yorker after yorker, who turned the game around, conceding just 14 runs in his last two overs.

Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya then sealed the deal, with the latter impressing both with the new ball and at the death. Add to that Axar Patel’s stunning catches under pressure, and India edged home in style.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the bowlers maintained their composure during the final moments, with Axar also making a key impact in the field as India secured a close win.

The defending champions will now head to Ahmedabad for Sunday’s showdown clash, where they will aim to script history by becoming the first team to defend the title in the tournament.

