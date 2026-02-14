T20 WC: All-round Ireland thrash Oman by 96 runs in Group B clash

Colombo, Feb 14 (IANS) Skipper Lorcan Tucker's batting masterclass, followed by Joshua Little impressive bowling, powered Ireland to an emphatic 96-run win over Oman in the do-or-die Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

Batting first, captain Tucker (94), Gareth Delany (56) and George Dockrell's 35 off 9 fired Ireland to 235/5, the highest total at this T20 World Cup and the second highest across all editions. Then, Joshua Little (3-16), Matthew Humphreys (2017) and Barry McCarthy (2-32) restricted Oman to 139 in 18 overs to seal the huge win.

In the chase of 236, Oman started off well as they scored 21 runs in just two overs, with captain Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem looking in great touch. Before they could capitalise on the good start, Ireland struck with two back-to-back wickets in the third over, sending captain Jatinder and Ashish Odedara to the pavilion in the span of just three balls.

However, experienced batter Aamir stood firm at the crease and forged a 73-run partnership with Hammad Mirza. The pair opted for a boundary-hitting approach to keep the required run rate in check and put pressure on the opposition.

As Oman inched closer to the three-figure mark in the 11th over, Ireland made a great comeback with the ball as they first trapped Aamir, who departed after scoring a fifty in just 28 balls. Notably, at the age of 44 years and 81 days, Amir also became the oldest player in T20 World Cup history to hit a fifty. He hit five fours and two sixes during his innings.

After Aamir's dismissal, Oman's innings never settled, as they lost five wickets in the next three overs. Mirza also succumbed to the pressure as he got out after scoring 46 runs off 37 balls.

When Oman were 124/9 at the end of the 16th over, Barry McCarthy put the last nail in the coffin when he removed Sufyan Mehmood in the 18th over and wrapped up the win.

Earlier, batting first, Ireland were off to a poor start as Oman's prime bowler Shakeel Ahmed took three wickets in the powerplay to hold Ireland at 47/3 after the first six overs.

As Ireland hoped to recover after a shaky start, Oman's most experienced player, Aamir Kaleem, sent Curtis Campher (12) back to the pavilion in the 8th over. With the team reeling at 67-4 at the end of the 8th over, Ireland captain Tucker stood tall and forged a historic 165-run partnership with Gareth Delany to help the team stage a great comeback and reach a massive total.

Oman finally got their breakthrough in the 17th over when Delany got out off Shah Faisal's ball while trying to hit a six. Delany scored 56 runs off just 30 balls and hammered three fours and four sixes during his innings. He completed his first fifty in the ongoing tournament in just 30 balls.

Skipper Lorcan brought up his fifty in just 35 balls with a four. Tucker stepped up his innings after the half-century and scored 44 runs off the next 16 balls he faced after crossing the 50-run mark. Tucker missed the century by just six runs as he remained unbeaten on 94. Tucker hit ten fours and four sixes during his innings.

Finisher Dockrell played a splendid knock of 35 runs off just nine balls. He hit five sixes, three of which came in the last three balls of the innings, to help Ireland reach the historic total.

Brief Scores: Ireland 235/5 in 20 overs (Lorcan Tucker 94*, Gerath Delany 56, George Dockrell 35*; Shakeel Ahmed 3-33, Aamir Kaleem 1-29) beat Oman all out for 139 in 18 overs (Aamir Kaleem 50, Hammad Mirza 46; Joshua Little 3-16, Matthew Humphreys 2-27, Barry McCarthy 2-32) by 96 runs.

