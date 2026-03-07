T20 WC: Ahmedabad braces for historic showdown as IND-NZ cross swords (Preview)

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Two cricketing giants, one historic final. India stand on the cusp of a record third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand eye their maiden crown. After a thrilling and unpredictable campaign, both teams have reached the ultimate showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue that promises a grand stage for what’s set to be an epic contest.

India’s lethal pacers will go head-to-head with New Zealand’s explosive openers, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. Allen, the fastest T20 World Cup centurion, has been in blistering form, boasting the highest strike rate of the tournament. Meanwhile, Seifert has piled up 425 T20I runs against India, the second-best tally for a BlackCaps batter.

But they will face their biggest challenge yet in the form of India’s bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have dominated the powerplay and death overs, with India boasting the best economy rate (7.5) in the first six overs of this campaign.

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form, with 199 runs and eight wickets. He is on the verge of becoming the first Indian to score 200 runs and take 10 wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition. His all-round brilliance could prove vital in this high-stakes final.

Sanju Samson has been on a roll, delivering match-winning performances against the West Indies and England. With back-to-back Player of the Match awards, he’s played a key role in India’s run to the final. However, New Zealand’s Matt Henry will be hoping to stop India’s in-form No. 9 with his deadly bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, is one win away from defending the title he helped secure in 2024. With 526 runs at an average of 58.44, he has been India’s standout batter against New Zealand, and he’ll be keen to deliver one more big innings against the team he relishes facing.

On the other hand, New Zealand may look to bring back Ish Sodhi, who has been a key figure in their T20I success against India, with 30 wickets to his name.

India have never beaten New Zealand in T20 World Cups, and the recent history of ICC events in Ahmedabad hasn’t been kind to the Men in Blue. Can India become the first team to win back-to-back titles? Can they make history by lifting the T20 World Cup on home soil? Or will the BlackCaps end their long wait for a T20 title?

The stage is set for a thrilling final, and Ahmedabad braces for a showdown that promises to be one for the ages.

When: Sunday, March 8, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for Live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

