Sub-jr Women's hockey: Karnataka, Manipur, Himachal make winning start in Ranchi

Ranchi, July 3 (IANS) Himachal, Assam, Karnataka, and Manipur won their respective matches as the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 kicked off at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Jharkhand capital here on Thursday.

Hockey Gujarat also had a fruitful outing on Day 1, while Telangana Hockey drew 2-2 with Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the first match of the tournament, Himachal defeated Hockey Rajasthan 7-0 in Division ‘C’. Navneet Kaur (17’, 37’, 55’) started the campaign with a hattrick for her side joined by Riya (9’, 57’) who also scored a brace along with Palak Chaudhary (28’) and Sonam (31’) who also contributed one goal each to start the tournament with a win.

In the second match on Thursday, Assam defeated Goans Hockey 7-1 in Division ‘C’. Ritika Tigga (3’, 44’, 48’) and Jyoshna Ekka (32’, 49’, 59’) were on fire and netted a hat-trick each. Tanya Chaurasiya (37’) also found the gap and scored a goal for Assam Hockey. On the other hand, captain Riddhi Hatindranath Hadfakar (30’) could score the consolation goal for Goans Hockey.

In the other match, Telangana played a 2-2 draw against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Akshra Dutta (11’, 21’) scored both the goals for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, whereas in response, Pendela Harini Chandra (31’) scored the first goal as the second half started trailing behind with one goal. By the end of the game, Anu Kumari (52’) scored the equaliser for Telangana Hockey to end the game with a draw.

In the next match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Kerala Hockey 3-1 in Division ‘B’. Jeevitha H.N. (17’), captain Pearlin Ponnamma A.G. (28’), and Shilpa Madiwalappa Kanajanavar (39’) scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka. At last, Shalini Mungamuri (52’) managed to score the only goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the other match, Manipur won 3-0 against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey in Division ‘B’. Seram Henthoi Chanu (3’), Jerina Chongtham (13’), and captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (20’) scored for Manipur Hockey to start their campaign on a winning note.

In the last match of the day, Gujarat defeated Hockey Bengal 3-0 in Division ‘B’. Captain Astha Timpley (25’) started the game with a stunning goal before the first half ended. Komal Ghadge (49’) and Bhavnaba Jadeja (54’) also scored one goal each to take the game further away from Hockey Bengal.

