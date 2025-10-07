Starc returns as Australia recall Renshaw for ODIs against India; Labuschagne dropped

Melbourne, Oct 7 (IANS) Experienced pacer Mitchell Starc, who hasn't played ODIs since last November, has also been named in Australia's home ODI squad against India with as uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw getting a recall.

Australia on Tuesday announced a 15-man squad to play India in three ODI matches beginning on October 19, along with a 14-member squad for the first two T20s that follow as Mitchell Marsh's side continue their build up to next year's T20 World Cup.

India's white-ball tour begins on October 19 with the first 50-over match in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney.

The five-match T20 series kicks off on October 29 in Canberra, with the first two T20s at Manuka Oval and the MCG, respectively, already sold out to the public, while fewer than 5000 tickets remain for the fifth match at the Gabba.

Marsh will again captain the ODI team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes.

Starc, who retired from T20I cricket last month, will return to the international fold to take on a strong India line-up that includes former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The left-armer is one of four inclusions to Australia's 50-over squad from that 2-1 defeat to the Proteas alongside Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen.

Owen and Renshaw are in the frame to make their ODI debuts against India, having performed strongly in 50-over domestic cricket. Left-hander Renshaw was previously called into the ODI squad in Pakistan in 2022 as cover but is yet to debut.

Dropping out of the ODI squad are Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann and Marnus Labuschagne, with Labuschagne to continue to play four-day cricket for Queensland in the domestic Sheffield Shield competition ahead of the upcoming Test series against England at the end of the year.

Alex Carey will miss the first ODI in Perth to play in South Australia's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Adelaide Oval on October 15, having missed the Shield title-holder's opening round game after his call-up for the T20 series against the Black Caps.

Carey dropped out of the T20 squad to face India with white-ball wicketkeeper Josh Inglis recovered from a calf strain, while Nathan Ellis also returns following the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is set to remain sidelined for the T20 series after surgery last week on a fractured wrist after he was struck at training in the lead-up to the New Zealand series.

"We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket," selection chair George Bailey.

“The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it’s an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year; however, we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead," he added.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

--IANS

bc/