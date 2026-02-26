‘She is fit and fine’: Deepti confirms skipper Harmanpreet’s availability for 2nd ODI

Hobart, Feb 26 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has all but confirmed the availability of captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the second ODI against Australia, offering reassurance after the skipper’s knee scare in the series opener.

Harmanpreet had injured her left knee while batting against Megan Schutt during the first ODI in Brisbane, a match India eventually lost after clinching the preceding T20I series 2-1. With the three-match ODI contest now on the line, Deepti delivered an encouraging update on the captain’s condition ahead of Friday’s clash.

“I can say that she is fit and fine,” Deepti stated during the pre-match press conference, signalling that India’s leader is ready to return as the series shifts to Hobart.

While addressing the narrow defeat in the opener, Deepti underlined that the team’s focus remains on execution rather than dwelling on the result.

“I think it’s good. As a team, we played really well. But, obviously, the result has not come our way. But, obviously, we are looking forward as a team, and we will come back stronger in the next game,” she said.

The experienced all-rounder also stressed belief within the group heading into the crucial encounter, saying, “Yeah, obviously, as a team. Personally, I’m always confident with them whenever we play. We want to play our best cricket in the next game.”

Reflecting on the conditions at Bellerive Oval, Deepti suggested that the surface may assist spinners, but noted that practice sessions painted a slightly different picture. “When I played earlier, it was quite turning, and it’s holding for the spinners. But, when we did training today, it’s coming nicely on the bat. We are focusing on our skills, basically.”

On India’s bowling combinations and tactical approach, Deepti kept the message simple as she stated, “We will do it as simply as we are doing in the previous games also. We are not thinking that much. Not in my hand, actually. But, yes, it always depends on the team management on what they will do. I am focusing on myself and how I can contribute to the team.”

