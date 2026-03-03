Renuka Thakur ruled out of only Test against Australia; Kashvee Gautam named replacement

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Senior pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the only Test against Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth as Kashvee Gautam was named a replacement on Tuesday.

"To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised to rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress," BCCI said in a statement.

"The Women’s Selection Committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series," the statement added.

Team India suffered a heavy 185-run defeat against Australia in the third ODI played at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 410, India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs as Australia completed a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series and took an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series. India clinched the T20I series 2-1 T20I, powered by standout individual displays.

Smriti Mandhana topped the run charts with 129 runs, while Georgia Voll impressed for Australia with 116. With the ball, India enjoyed the upper hand as Arundhati Reddy claimed eight wickets to lead the tally, and N. Shree Charani added five crucial scalps.

The Indian women's team will end their tour with a test match against Australia to be played at the Perth Stadium from March 6.

Earlier in the third ODI, skipper Alyssa Healy scored 158, and Alana King claimed 4-33 as they helped Australia bowl out India for 224 runs in 45.1 and register a dominant 185-run win in the third ODI of the multi-format series, here at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

With this win, Australia clinched the ODI series 3-0 and took a lead of 6-2 in the multi-format series.

Earlier, Australia posted a massive 409/7 in 50 overs after losing the toss. Captain Alyssa Healy played a brilliant knock of 158 in her final ODI appearance, while Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 106.

India had a poor start to the chase as Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck by Nicola Carey in the second over. Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues tried to rebuild the innings and added 52 runs for the second wicket. Pratika scored 27 off 21 balls before she was dismissed in the eighth over.

