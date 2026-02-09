Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul's ton guides Karnataka to semis against Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) India’s star batter KL Rahul struck a superb 24th first-class century to guide Karnataka to a memorable four-wicket victory over 42-time champions Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 quarterfinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, on Monday.

Read More

Chasing a mammoth target of 325 runs in the fourth innings against Mumbai’s experienced bowling attack, Karnataka were off to a poor start as opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in the second over by captain Shardul Thakur.

Devdutt Padikkal, coming in at number three, continued his good form and forged an 84-run partnership with KL Rahul, who looked in great touch from the start.

Padikkal was eventually sent back to the pavilion in the 20th over by Tanush Kotiyan, but his partner Rahul continued to rotate the strike. He was supported by Karun Nair, who scored 23 runs before getting out in the 31st over.

After losing Karun, Rahul and young batter Smaran Ravichandran put pressure on the former champions with a match-winning partnership of 147 runs.

Rahul completed his century in 147 balls as Karnataka were cruising at 265 for three when the lunch break was taken. Rahul’s magnificent knock came to an end in the next session as he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Rahul scored 130 runs off 182 balls and hit fourteen fours and one six during his innings.

Smaran, who has scored a thousand runs in first-class cricket, showed great character and stayed till the end as Vidyadhar Patil hit the winning runs for Karnataka in the 74th over of the innings. Smaran remained not out on 83 as the team won with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, Mumbai were bowled out for just 120 on Day 1, with Prasidh Krishna and Vidweth Kaverappa leading the charge for Karnataka.

Eight-time champions Karnataka then took a 53-run lead as they scored 173 runs with the help of Mayank Agarwal’s 92-run knock. However, Mumbai batters made a strong comeback in the second innings, scoring 377 runs with the help of Akash Anand’s 70 and Musheer Khan’s 49, which helped the team set a big target of 325 runs for the visitors.

With this win, Karnataka have booked their place in the semifinals, where they will clash with Uttarakhand, who will be playing their first semifinal in Ranji Trophy history.

--IANS

sds/