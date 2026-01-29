Ponting backs Maxwell to overcome lean run, discover form in time for T20 WC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has tipped Glenn Maxwell to overcome his lean run and deliver on the big stage at next month’s T20 World Cup, despite a poor Big Bash League (BBL) campaign.

Maxwell, who managed just 76 runs at an average of 15.20 and picked two wickets for Melbourne Stars, apart from dropping a lot of catches in the BBL. He has been rested from the three-match T20I series against Pakistan but will rejoin the squad in Sri Lanka ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on February 11.

"He can because he always has. I've coached him a lot and he's a really hard player to read what's going to happen because he can have a week of the best training you've ever seen and then come out and it does not happen. And he could have the world's worst week leading into a game and come out and do something crazy," Ponting was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

He also cautioned that age may be a factor but believes the T20 World Cup stage could reignite Maxwell. "If the edge starts to come off, it's hard to find it and replace it. But if anything's going to bring it out of him, a World Cup will. He's had some pretty amazing moments in World Cups in the past and hopefully for Australia's sake he can have a few more over the next few weeks."

Ponting expects Maxwell to be selected for the opener against Ireland, with Australia to also face Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Oman in Group B. "You couldn't pick him on form at the moment because of what everyone else in that squad has done through the BBL. But they'll pick him because of his experience and probably because of the conditions as well.

"He's probably going to be facing a lot of spin bowling and he'll give the option to be able to bowl some as well. They've got some pretty easy games and that might be just exactly what he needs to get himself into some touch. A bit of soft opposition early on and some runs and wickets under his belt, that might hold him in good stead for the back half,” he added.

Ponting further endorsed Steve Smith as the next in line for a call-up to the T20I team should injuries strike. Smith scored 299 runs at an average of 59.80 in six BBL matches, including a century, especially after hitting two fifties and a hundred in the Ashes win on home soil.

"His numbers stack up better than anybody else's. But when you've been out and the side's had some success, and Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are the incumbents, it's hard to push one of those two guys out of an opening slot.

"And poor Steve has probably been pigeonholed as an opening batsman only in the T20 game, which probably has held him back a little bit in the last few years as far as selection is concerned. But he's only one little injury away. He's the next cab off the rank and he's ready to go."

--IANS

nr/bc