Political row erupts after Cong’s Shama Mohamed claims religious bias in Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A political storm broke out on Wednesday after Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir of religious bias following the omission of Sarfaraz Khan from the India 'A' squad for the upcoming series against South Africa 'A'.

In a post on X, Shama wrote, "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! Just asking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," triggering a fierce political and social media backlash.

The controversy erupted after the BCCI selection committee announced the 15-member India 'A' team for two first-class matches against South Africa 'A'.

Sarfaraz, who has been in impressive domestic form, was not included in the squad, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarifying that his absence was due to an injury concern.

Shama, however, targeted head coach Gautam Gambhir, accusing him of bias -- an allegation that drew sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam condemned the remarks, calling them "anti-national" and "an attempt to spread communalism".

"This is a very low-level controversy. In our cricket team, there is no discrimination based on Hindu or Muslim identity. If that were the case, Mohammad Azharuddin would never have become our team captain. There has never been any discrimination in cricket. Those who are trying to bring Hindu-Muslim politics into it are anti-nationals," he told IANS.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma also slammed the Congress party over Shama's statement and said, "These are some petty people who want to be in the headlines. This double standard of Congress keeps attacking the country's unity. See examples of Azharuddin, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Yusuf Pathan -- will you bring politics into cricket also? Only players in good form get a place in the team, and that is why we win."

However, the remarks found support from leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who said the "track record" of the current government makes such suspicions arise.

Speaking to IANS, SP leader S.T. Hassan said, "The way teams are being selected in sports, it is obvious that this might have happened. The track record of this government makes it believable that members of the Muslim community don't get many chances. Nothing is fair in this country at this point. I cannot say for sure, but it might be true."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan questioned the selection criteria, saying, "A young talent who was rapidly making a mark for himself -- why do you want to stop him? First, they said he is not fit, but Sarfaraz has worked hard to improve his fitness. His average is good, and he performs well. Then why was he not selected?"

"Isn't it fair for the country to ask whether he was ignored because of his name?... What is the achievement of Jay Shah -- other than being the Home Minister's son?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Congress distanced itself from Shama's comments.

Senior party leader Udit Raj told IANS, "I don't follow cricket closely, but I have noticed that many Muslim players like Mohammad Azharuddin have been part of the Indian team. I haven't seen discrimination in cricket like it exists elsewhere."

--IANS

sd/dan