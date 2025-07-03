Pakistan can visit India for Hockey Asia Cup: Sports Ministry sources

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Amid the growing uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Men's Hockey Asia Cup in India next month, the Sports Ministry sources have confirmed that their team will be allowed to cross the border for the continental tournament.

However, they also added that final approval regarding the same will be issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We have no objection to Pakistan coming to play in the Hockey Asia Cup in India, as it is a multi-national event. However, I must clarify that matters related to visas fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Their decision will be final," said sources from the Sports Ministry.

Rajgir, a historic city in Bihar, will host the Men's Asia Cup 2025 from August 29 to September 9 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan's men's hockey team's participation in the continental tournament was in jeopardy due to strained diplomatic relations between the neighbouring countries.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup.

Moreover, India will also host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, which will be played in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. They were grouped with archrivals India in Pool B in the expanded 24-team tournament.

Pakistan's men's hockey team last visited India in 2023 when the latter hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team outclassed Malaysia 4-3 in the final to claim a record fourth title.

Pakistan recently participated in the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia, where it finished runners-up to New Zealand, who qualified for the FIH Pro League 2026-27 season.

