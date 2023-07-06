FIH
J·Jul 06, 2023, 04:50 pm
FIH Pro League: Indian Men Finish Fourth As Spain Beat Germany In Final Match Of 2022-23 Season
J·Jun 12, 2023, 04:45 pm
FIH Pro League: India Quell Argentina 2-1 To End Their Campaign With 30 Points
J·Jun 11, 2023, 04:02 pm
FIH Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To The Netherlands, Retain Top Spot On The Points Table
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Tied At Same Points, India Face Belgium In Crucial FIH Pro League Double-Header
