'One of the craziest games ever': SA vs AFG double super-over thriller leaves cricket greats in awe

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) In what can only be described as the greatest T20I, South Africa survived a breathtaking Afghanistan challenge in a double super over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and former cricketers shared their thoughts on the game after the Proteas clinched a dramatic victory after two pulsating super overs.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa wrote on X, “Has to be one of the craziest games I ever watched in a T20 World Cup. Feel for Gurbaz who stood tall for Afghanistan!! SA hold their nerves under pressure which was great to watch!! BLOODY BRILLIANT FOR CRICKET!!”

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn, who was also commentating during the game, reacted, “THAT WAS INCREDIBLE!!!!”

Former India player Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, tweeted, “Ohhhhh Afghanistan… so near, yet still so far.”

Sreevats Goswami penned, “Stand up and applaud. A cricket match that we will remember for ages !! Unreal scenes, Absolute cinema !! Both teams deserve to win but South Africa finally getting across the line. Well done Afghanistan.”

Proteas legend Faf du Plessis summed it up simply, writing, “What a game …!! SAvsAFG”

"As a neutral, was this one of the best matches you have ever watched?? My heart rate was sky hight for the last hour," Tabraiz Shamsi posted on X. During the match, he shared, "What on earth is going on in Ahmedabad. My worrrrrrd this is a crazy game."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan opted to field first in a must-win Group D clash. Early strikes from Fazalhaq Farooqi, who dismissed South Africa captain Aiden Markram, suggested a tight contest. However, Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickleton (61 off 28) put the Proteas in control with a devastating 116-run partnership. Cameos from Dewald Brevis (23) and David Miller (20 not out) helped South Africa reach a competitive 187/6.

Chasing, Rahmanullah Gurbaz led Afghanistan with a 26-ball fifty, including seven sixes. Despite three quick wickets, Afghanistan kept the scoring rate up through Azmatullah Omarzai (22) and Rashid Khan (20). The match went down to the final over, and a crucial run out brought Afghanistan level at 187, forcing a super over.

In the first super over, Afghanistan batted first, posting 17 runs with Azmatullah and Gurbaz producing some exquisite hitting. South Africa’s reply, led by Brevis and Stubbs, matched the total to force a second super over.

In the second super over, Stubbs and Miller set a daunting target of 23. Afghanistan’s chase saw Gurbaz hit three consecutive sixes, bringing the equation down to four off the final delivery. But Keshav Maharaj held his nerve to dismiss Gurbaz and secure a historic win for South Africa.

The encounter will be remembered as one of the greatest T20 matches in World Cup history, featuring breathtaking hitting, nerve-wracking tension, and a showcase of skill and resilience from both sides.

