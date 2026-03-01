Not just India, Pakistan fans too hail Sanju’s heroics

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) Sanju Samson’s brilliant 97 under pressure not only carried India into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals but also earned praise from across the border, with several Pakistani fans taking to X to applaud the batter’s match-winning effort.

Samson’s composed yet aggressive knock powered India to a tense five-wicket victory over West Indies, keeping their hopes of defending the T20 World Cup title alive. Soon after the match, social media was flooded with reactions, including many from Pakistan praising the stylish batter for delivering in a high-pressure encounter.

Many fans admired the way Samson handled the tense chase, calling it one of the most clutch performances of the tournament.

“Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock tonight. That’s what big-match temperament looks like,” one Pakistani fan wrote on X.

Another fan drew parallels with India star Virat Kohli, known for his ability to thrive under pressure. “This innings reminded me of Virat Kohli’s classic chases — calm, calculated and fearless,” the user posted.

Others highlighted Samson’s journey to the moment, noting that he had spent much of the tournament waiting for an opportunity.

“Being in and out of the team isn’t easy, but Sanju grabbed his chance when it mattered the most. Respect,” another fan commented.

Several fans also acknowledged that great cricket often transcends rivalry.

“What an innings by Sanju Samson. Rivalries aside, this was pure class under pressure,” another post read.

Samson eventually fell agonisingly short of a century (97*), but his knock proved decisive as India sealed a place in the semi-finals.

And judging by the reactions online, the innings didn’t just win India the match — it also earned admiration from fans beyond the border.

