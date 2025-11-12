No competition between me and Rishabh bhai, motive is to make India win: Jurel

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said there is no sense of competition between him and senior gloveman Rishabh Pant, adding that their sole focus is on contributing to India’s success in Tests.

Jurel delivered impressive performances in India’s 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies last month, including scoring a maiden Test hundred in Ahmedabad. However, with Pant returning for the upcoming series against South Africa after recovering from a right foot fracture, the Indian team is now considering the possibility of accommodating both keepers in the same playing XI.

"There is no competition between me and Rishabh bhai. Both of us are playing for India, and whoever plays, the motive is the same: to make India win. If he plays, I am happy. If I play, I am happy. If we play together, even better. The only focus is the team," said Jurel on JioStar.

Jurel’s star has been rising ever since making his Test debut against England in February 2024. "It was a surreal moment for me to make my debut for India. Playing Test cricket was my childhood dream. Getting that first cap felt like I was on cloud seven. It was very special," he recalled.

Talking about the challenge the reigning World Test Championship winners, South Africa, bring to the series starting on November 14 in Kolkata, Jurel said, "It’s going to be a very exciting battle. Both teams have strong fast-bowling attacks. Whether it’s Rabada and Marco Jansen from their side, or Bumrah bhai from ours, there’s quality all around.”

“At the end of the day, if you want to win a match, you have to step up against good teams. South Africa are World Test Champions, so it’s going to be a good challenge. I’m looking forward to it."

Jurel concluded by discussing his approach and mindset heading into the series. "I am very confident that I’ll be able to contribute to the team. As a cricketer, the best feeling is when you come back to your room after the match and feel like you’ve done something for your team and that helped the team win.”

“Every time I go in to bat, I look at the situation and think about what the team needs from me at that moment, and I try to play accordingly."

--IANS

nr/vi