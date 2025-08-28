Multiple points in focus as SA20 season four player auction set to happen on September 9

Johannesburg, Aug 28 (IANS) The player auction for Season 4 of SA20, South Africa's domestic T20 league, is set to take place on September 9, and a total purse of 7.37 million USD will be splurged to fill 84 slots across the six franchises' remaining squad positions.

All franchises have completed their pre-signings, player retentions, and wildcard acquisitions, and they will now focus on building their 19-player squads with the remainder of their allocated US$2.31 million salary cap - the second-highest currently in the franchise cricket universe after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pretoria Capitals enter the auction with the largest available purse of 1.86 million USD as they prepare to build a new squad under new head coach, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, and former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock joining in as an assistant coach.

Durban's Super Giants possess the second-largest budget with 1.66 million USD to spend. The Kingsmead-based franchise has maintained continuity in their coaching staff, retaining Lance Klusener and Allan Donald for the upcoming season.

The Super Giants' existing squad already features significant star power, including T20 World Cup winners Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine, along with Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad.

Joburg Super Kings will approach the auction with 1.2 million USD available for new acquisitions. Captain Faf du Plessis has been pre-signed alongside England's James Vince and Richard Gleeson, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein, and Proteas middle-order batter Donovan Ferreira.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who hold the record auction purchase with Tristan Stubbs at 0.522 million USD, have the same 1.2 million USD purse available. Stubbs has been retained 4 alongside left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

The franchise has added Afghanistan teenage mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar, New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne, and experienced England international Jonny Bairstow to their pre-signed roster as they seek to reclaim the title after finishing runners-up to MI Cape Town last season.

Paarl Royals have 0.819 million USD to invest as they pursue their first-ever finals appearance following three consecutive playoff finishes. The franchise has maintained its youth policy by retaining season three top run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius alongside David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, and Rubin Hermann.

Defending champions MI Cape Town enter the auction with 0.65 million USD after reinvesting heavily in their season three winning core group. Captain Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, and Trent Boult have all been pre-signed, with West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joining the Newlands-based franchise.

Each of the six franchises will also be required to select a minimum of two Under-23 players in their 19-player squads, which is a part of the new player regulation replacing the rookie draft selections from the previous two auctions.

