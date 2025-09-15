Mohammed Siraj named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) Mohammed Siraj has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August for his persistent, match-winning spell against England in The Oval Test.

An outstanding spell by Siraj, where he picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.11 across both innings, helped India to not just win the Test from a tricky situation but also made sure the well-fought series ended at 2-2.

The fast bowler was also named the Player of the Match in the final Test for his efforts, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling 46 overs in the five-day encounter.

The right-armer beat out opposition from New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales for the monthly award.

Siraj was the only Indian pacer to feature in all the five Test matches against England, making him the leading wicket-taker as well, and to bowl with the same intensity until the final day of the series was a commendable effort.

“It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of," Siraj was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting lineup in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me.

“This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey," the pacer added.

Siraj was also successful in attaining his career-best ranking in the ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings post the final England Test, after he was successful in picking up 23 wickets in five Tests, while averaging 32.43, including two five-wicket hauls.

