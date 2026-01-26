Men's T20 WC warm-up schedule to be announced soon; India A, USA set for games

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The schedule for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches is likely to be announced later on Monday, with the India ‘A’ team and USA set to feature. The mega event is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 in both India and Sri Lanka.

India ‘A’ are expected to play two practice games, while the main World Cup squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will have one fixture to play. It is yet to be known if the main Indian team plays their warm-up game at either DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai or Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Defending champions India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against the United States of America (USA) on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “The final schedule of the warm-up games will most likely come today. As compared to the chatter going around, it might have some tweaks," said a source familiar with the matter to IANS on Monday.

The Indian team is likely to assemble in Mumbai on either February 2 or 3 ahead of the tournament, with the BCCI previously announcing that Tilak Varma will join the team after gaining full fitness and completing his rehab from a lower abdomen injury at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The USA, who are in Group A alongside India, will play two warm-up matches on February 3 and 5, with the DY Patil Stadium in contention to host those games. Apart from India and USA, Group A also has Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 World Cup traditionally provide teams with a chance to fine-tune their combinations and assess conditions before the start of the race for winning the glittering silverware.

