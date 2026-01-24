Men's HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (IANS) Kalinga Lancers secured their place in the final of the Men’s Hockey India League 2025–26 by defeating Ranchi Royals 2-1 in Qualifier 1 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday, and captain Arthur Van Doren attributed the team’s success to their discipline and shared work ethic.

The Kalinga Lancers’ advance to the final has been supported by strong defensive play. Throughout the season, the team, which had previously topped the league stage with 16 points, conceded only eight goals, the fewest in the league.

“We knew this would be a difficult game against a side with a lot of attacking quality and individual skill. Our focus was on staying compact, denying space in dangerous areas and making sure we were connected defensively throughout the match,” Van Doren said.

“We weren’t perfect in every phase, but I think the discipline was there. Everyone put their body on the line, communicated well and stuck to the structure we’ve worked on all season. In these knockout games, that’s what gives you a chance to win,” he added.

Penalty corners have been a crucial element for the Lancers this season. They currently have a conversion rate of 29.7 percent, with Belgian drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx leading the team’s scoring charts with 10 goals in eight matches.

Hendrickx noted that the team's defensive mindset served as the foundation for his contribution in Qualifier 1, supported by a brace. “I think the key for us was how we defended as a unit,” he said. “We started well, went 2-0 up and even when they came back into the game, we stayed calm and conceded only one goal.”

“It may not always look spectacular, but it’s efficient. We managed the game well, especially in the final phase, by holding the ball, making smart decisions and staying patient. That kind of composure is really important in close matches like this,” Hendrickx explained.

Van Doren also emphasised the need to keep focus on the larger context. “The competition in this league is extremely tough, and that’s reflected in how many close games we’ve had, including shootouts earlier in the season,” he said. “Overall, we’ve maintained a good structure and managed key moments well, but there’s still room to improve.”

“Reaching the final is a big step, but it doesn’t guarantee anything. We’re focused on preparing well, improving small details and taking it one step at a time,” he added.

Hendrickx reflected on goal scoring, stressing the collective nature of the group. “Scoring goals is always nice, but for us the most important thing is that the team wins,” he said. “We know that if we earn penalty corners, we have a good chance to score, but it doesn’t matter who finishes them.”

“Playing at home in Bhubaneswar has been special. The support we’ve received since coming here has been massive and it gives us extra energy. We’ll enjoy reaching the final for a short moment and then shift our full focus to the last step,” Hendrickx added.

Kalinga Lancers are set to compete in the Men’s Hockey India League 2025–26 final at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday, aiming for the top prize.

