Kalinga Lancers

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 10:44 AM

Kalinga Lancers skipper Arthur Van Doren credits HIL title win to ‘good and solid unit’

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 09:15 AM

'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,’ says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title

The Hawk·Jan 26, 2026, 09:25 AM

HIL: Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals face off for glory in title clash

The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 07:20 AM

Men's HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final

The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 08:07 AM

Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1

The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 05:26 PM

Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals 

The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 09:22 AM

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 07:00 AM

‘10,000 people in Indian stadium feels like 15,000,’ says Arthur Van Doren ahead of Kalinga Lancers’ home stretch of HIL

The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 03:39 PM

Men's HIL: Fourth successive win propels Kalinga Lancers to top of table

The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 10:10 AM

'Hard-fought game, hopefully we make the finals,' says Kalinga Lancers' goalie Jed Snowden after shootout win over HIL GC

The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 03:10 PM

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers move to top spot after clinching a shoot-out win against HIL GC

The Hawk·Jan 05, 2026, 01:27 PM

Men's HIL: Group is growing with every session, says Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers start with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals

The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 09:42 AM

HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong start with blend of experience and young talent

The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 10:55 AM

Kalinga Lancers begin pre-season camp at Kalinga Stadium ahead of HIL 2026

The Hawk·Dec 20, 2025, 05:51 AM

Kalinga Lancers appoint Sanjay and Arthur Van Doren as co-captains ahead of HIL 2026