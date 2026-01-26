HIL: Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals face off for glory in title clash

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) The stage is set for an exciting showdown in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26, with Kalinga Lancers taking on Ranchi Royals in the final at the renowned Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday. With the season’s top prize at stake, two of the most steady and well-rounded teams in the tournament will compete for the title.

Kalinga Lancers secured their place in the final by finishing first in the league with 16 points and then narrowly defeating Ranchi Royals 2–1 in a tense Qualifier 1. This effort highlighted their dominance and composure under pressure.

Ranchi Royals demonstrated great resilience by bouncing back strongly. After finishing second in the league and narrowly losing Qualifier 1, they came from behind to beat Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 in Qualifier 2, securing their spot in the final and keeping their championship hopes alive.

The Lancers have been the most defensively resilient team this season, allowing only 8 goals in the league stage. Their success relies on a tight defensive organisation and highly effective penalty corner execution.

Belgian star Alexander Hendrickx has been their key player, leading the team with ten goals, all scored from penalty corners. The Lancers also have the second-best penalty-corner conversion rate at 29.7%, keeping them a consistent threat in the opposition circle.

Playing at home in Bhubaneswar, they will benefit from enthusiastic crowd support as they strive to finish a nearly flawless campaign with the title.

Speaking ahead of the Final, Kalinga Lancers’ captain Arthur Van Doren said, "This has been a special season for us, and reaching the Final is a reward for the consistency and hard work of the entire group. We know Ranchi Royals are a dangerous side, especially in attack, so we will need to be at our best. Playing the final in Bhubaneswar is a huge motivation for us, and we are determined to give our fans a performance to remember."

Ranchi Royals reach the final as the league's most aggressive team, having netted the most goals (25) during the group stage. Their forward line has been excellently guided by Belgian striker Tom Boon, who is the league’s leading scorer with 18 goals, comprising five field goals, ten penalty corners, and three penalty strokes. Notably, Boon marked his birthday by scoring a hat-trick in Qualifier 2 against the Toofans on Sunday.

The Royals’ penalty-corner unit has demonstrated consistent excellence, and their skill in striking swiftly and overturning matches has become a defining feature of their campaign.

Ahead of the final showdown, Ranchi Royals captain Tom Boon stated, “We have shown a lot of character to reach the final, and the mindset in the group is very positive. We respect the Lancers and what they have achieved this season, but finals are about handling the moment and delivering on the day. We believe in our quality, our attacking strength, and our ability to rise to big occasions.”

Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals have faced off twice in the tournament so far, with the Lancers winning both times. They secured a 4–2 victory in the league stage and narrowly defeated the Royals 2–1 in Qualifier 1. Although the Lancers have the statistical edge, both matches were highly competitive, promising another exciting showdown in the final.

With the Men’s HIL trophy at stake, the winners will claim pride, build momentum, and make history. For the Lancers, it’s a chance to end a strong season with a trophy on their home field. For the Royals, it’s an opportunity to turn their season around dramatically and emerge as champions.

