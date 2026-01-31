Ranchi Royals

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 10:11 AM

Women’s HIL: Five emerging Indian talents who stood out

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 10:44 AM

Kalinga Lancers skipper Arthur Van Doren credits HIL title win to ‘good and solid unit’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 09:15 AM

'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,’ says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 26, 2026, 05:13 PM

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in final to clinch title

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 26, 2026, 09:25 AM

HIL: Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals face off for glory in title clash

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 25, 2026, 04:19 PM

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals sail into final with thrilling 3-2 win over Hyderabad Toofans

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 07:30 AM

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in high-stakes qualifier 2

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 07:20 AM

Men's HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 04:47 PM

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 08:07 AM

Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 05:26 PM

Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 05:07 PM

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals secure a thrilling shootout victory over HIL GC

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 04:40 PM

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals cap off home leg with third win on the trot

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 05:04 PM

Men's HIL: Tom Boon’s five-goal masterclass powers Ranchi Royals to a 6-2 Win over SG Pipers

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 11, 2026, 05:55 PM

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals register first win with stunning 4–1 comeback against Shrachi Bengal Tigers

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 05:27 PM

Women's HIL: SG Pipers beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers in penalty shoot-out to lift title