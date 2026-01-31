Ranchi Royals
Women’s HIL: Five emerging Indian talents who stood out
Kalinga Lancers skipper Arthur Van Doren credits HIL title win to ‘good and solid unit’
'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,’ says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title
Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in final to clinch title
HIL: Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals face off for glory in title clash
Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals sail into final with thrilling 3-2 win over Hyderabad Toofans
Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in high-stakes qualifier 2
Men's HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final
Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final
Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1
Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals
Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals secure a thrilling shootout victory over HIL GC
Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals cap off home leg with third win on the trot
Men's HIL: Tom Boon’s five-goal masterclass powers Ranchi Royals to a 6-2 Win over SG Pipers
Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals register first win with stunning 4–1 comeback against Shrachi Bengal Tigers
Women's HIL: SG Pipers beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers in penalty shoot-out to lift title