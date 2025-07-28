'Massive respect for Sundar, Jadeja': Dhawan hails India's fightback in Manchester Test

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed the unbroken 203-run partnership between Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja for saving the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The all-rounders stood tall against the hosts' bowling attack after India lost KL Rahul (90) and captain Shubman Gill (103) before lunch. The duo made sure that India ended the day without losing any wickets before shaking hands to draw the match. Sundar scored his maiden Test ton while Jadeja cruised to his fifth Test hundred. To post 425/4 after being down to 0/2, this batting effort will forever be remembered in India's cricketing circle.

The former opener also lavished praise on captain Shubman Gill, who scored his fourth ton on the tour to match legendary Don Bradman's tally for most centuries as captain in a Test series while also becoming the first player to hit four centuries in his debut Test series as captain.

Taking to X, Dhawan wrote, "Massive respect to @Sundarwashi5 and @imjadeja for a stellar partnership! What a knock from captain @ShubmanGill. Proud to see this side of the team performing so well in England. More power to you, boys!"

At lunch, India were 88 runs behind with six wickets remaining. Sundar and Jadeja helped India surpass England’s lead, putting the hosts 11 runs ahead by tea.

In the final session, the pair continued to show resilience, edging closer to their centuries. Jadeja brought up his hundred in the 141st over, followed by Sundar in the 143rd. With India reaching 425/4 and less than an hour of play left, both teams agreed to end the match in a draw.

England currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series, but India have a chance to draw level by winning the final Test at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.

