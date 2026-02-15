Mahashivratri prayers, havan held for India’s victory ahead of T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, special prayers and rituals were performed at temples across the country on the occasion of Mahashivratri, with devotees seeking divine blessings for India’s victory.

In Lucknow, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad conducted a havan and pooja ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

A havan was also conducted in Patna.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Anil Sahni said: "A havan was performed at Kulharia Complex, Patna, for India’s victory in the India-Pakistan match. On the occasion of Lord Bholenath’s festival, prayers were offered, wishing for India’s win."

The spiritual fervour coincided with heightened cricket excitement, as fans expressed confidence in India’s dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments. One cricket fan said: "On the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, the India-Pakistan match will go in our favour... We will win, we will achieve a decisive victory..."

Another fan remarked: "Today is Maha Shivratri, a sacred day... India is a religious nation, and we extend hands in friendship and righteousness, while Pakistan has repeatedly tried to deceive us... In ICC tournaments, India has won seven times against them, and Pakistan has never stood strong against us..."

Echoing similar sentiments, a devotee said: "Everything is ready. Today is Maha Shivratri, and Jalabhishek is ongoing... India has outperformed them at every stage before. Pakistan was previously hesitant and fearful... Under Operation Sindoor, we have already defeated them. The women’s team and the U-19 team have also beaten them. Now, if the Indian senior team defeats them, it will be a major embarrassment for Pakistan..."

Another cricket enthusiast added: "India has been victorious, is victorious, and will remain victorious. Pakistan has been defeated by India, is defeated, and will continue to be defeated."

In Patna, young cricket fans displayed strong enthusiasm ahead of the clash. One fan said: "Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to play very well today. India is likely to win comfortably and cross 300 runs. In batting, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are currently out of form, but they are expected to perform in this match, along with Ishan Kishan."

A young cricket player also commented: "There is a lot of excitement. Earlier, Pakistan refused to play, and now they are participating. Pakistan is always double-standard. I hope India wins."

With Mahashivratri adding a spiritual dimension to the sporting spectacle, fans across the country combined faith and cricketing passion, hoping for another memorable victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

--IANS

rs/vd