Litchfield says batters must take ‘more ownership’ and are ‘keen to rectify things’ ahead of 2nd T20I vs India

Canberra, Feb 18 (IANS) Phoebe Litchfield has called on Australia’s batting team to adopt more accountability and purpose ahead of a vital T20I against India in Canberra. As the series hangs in the balance, Litchfield highlighted the need for batters to take ownership instead of depending on lower-order players.

Australia experienced a heavy loss in the first match in Sydney, signalling a disappointing beginning under new captain Sophie Molineux. This defeat puts the hosts close to their first home bilateral T20I series loss in nearly ten years, increasing the urgency to improve in the remaining games.

After recovering from a quad injury sustained during the WPL, Litchfield faced a tough start at the crease. She struggled to score from her first eight balls, including a maiden over bowled by Renuka Singh. Nevertheless, she found her rhythm and scored 26 off 19 balls before being dismissed by Arundhati Reddy during a middle-order collapse. Georgia Wareham showed some resistance with a top score of 30, but Australia’s innings quickly fell apart as they lost their last five wickets for just 12 runs, ending the match inside 18 overs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Litchfield admitted the batting group needed to take more ownership.

“I think just some ownership with the bat. I reckon that's probably where we fell short. It's tough to look too much into that game because it was rained out, but I think we started really well. We were still going at eighths…It's just we ran out of batters,” Litchfield told reporters here ahead of the second T20I.

“I think just a bit more ownership as a batting unit, and hopefully we can either set a big score or chase a big score. I think all of us batters have reflected pretty clearly on that and are keen to rectify things on Thursday,” she added.

Australia’s recent limited T20I schedule has been influenced by their focus on the ODI World Cup. As the upcoming T20 World Cup nears, the current series and upcoming matches in the West Indies and the UK are crucial for preparation.

Litchfield emphasised the need for adaptability within the squad, considering the different roles players take on during the year.

“I think a lot of us play T20 cricket all around the year, but we're all in different spots throughout the year. Some people open, some people bat three, and then in our team, there's only one (number) three, and there's only one (number) one. I guess it's adapting to your new role, but I think for our team, we're very adaptable.

“We know how to put the team before ourselves, and I think that's something that we do very well. Being able to adapt our games to the Aussie side is something that the team has had to do for years. I wouldn't say it's a challenge, but I think it's something that we've gotten really good at with the hectic schedule these days,” she said.

In addition to her batting, Litchfield has been refining her wicketkeeping skills with former captain Tim Paine. As Alyssa Healy approaches retirement and Beth Mooney becomes the main wicketkeeper, Litchfield sees the importance of providing a backup option behind the stumps.

“You've got to have more strings to your bow. I love fielding, don't get me wrong, but I think moving forward, I've always kept at home back in Orange with the men's cricket, and [want to] keep that skill up if need be. But definitely not trying to take anyone's spot, that's for sure. I think I could do it for a game.

“I know that having a backup keeper on your resume is somewhat beneficial if you're looking elsewhere. I guess for Australia, having that option then clears up a spot for potentially a bowler or a batter if need be,” she added.

Australia also made notable selection decisions in the opening game, omitting experienced players Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt, underlining a willingness to experiment as they refine their combinations ahead of major tournaments.

