IPL 2026: Star-studded top order, pacers' long-term fitness a worry for Pant-led LSG

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a grand makeover – a logo change, jersey colours and design refurbished, and support staff having fresh faces in Bharat Arun, Carl Crowe, and Tom Moody.

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Having reached the playoffs in each of their first two years before back-to-back seventh-place finishes, LSG responded with an aggressive off-season strategy -- trading in Mohammad Shami, acquiring Anrich Nortje at auction, and reinforcing an overseas batting core, apart from their injury-hit Indian pacers now fully fit to fire.

IANS explores whether those moves are enough for Rishabh Pant-led LSG to reverse a slide that has grown increasingly difficult to explain through a SWOT analysis:-

Strength: The most compelling strength of LSG is at the top of the batting order. The troika of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran gives the franchise a top-three combination that is, by any measure, among the most formidable in the league.

All three batters went past the 400-run mark in IPL 2025, and against any bowling attack and on any surface, they have the class and elegance to construct and accelerate an innings from the first ball. If Pooran is placed at four for Pant to be accommodated at three, still expect him to bring adequate fireworks with the bat.

The pace bowling stocks, which were a source of genuine anxiety in 2025, have been reinforced substantially. Shami is among the most accomplished powerplay and death-over operators the format has seen, and his vast experience of reading conditions and adjusting plans mid-innings is a tactical resource that most franchises cannot match.

Alongside him, Nortje brings raw pace and the capacity to make the ball do things. At the back end of the innings, LSG carry proven finishing ability in the domestic ranks via Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, who come into the competition on the back of great form.

Weakness: While the top three of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran had a merry run, the Indian middle order from positions four to seven was a serious liability for LSG in 2025. Though the players in that position are coming in form, in a league where the middle overs are increasingly decisive, that is an area opponents will be quick to identify and ruthlessly exploit.

The franchise's relationship with their home ground is also complicated. At the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, LSG have won only 9 of 21 matches on their own turf, and the 2025 campaign was even bleaker, with just 2 wins from 7 home fixtures. With LSG not having a fortress that every franchise aspires to build, it is very much a weak link for them if they don’t get the balance right.

Opportunity: Captain Pant is the most expensive player in IPL history, and he would be keen to bounce back in 2026 after having a forgettable 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter, whose dynamism and instinct at the crease once made him one of the most feared middle-order players in T20 cricket, averaged just 13.7 at a strike rate of 105 in 2025.

Add to it, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have left him behind in the race of being the top-choice keeper-batters in the Indian set-up. How Pant, who also had a training session under Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai, responds in 2026 will shape not only the confidence of those batting around him, but also his T20 career.

Mukul Choudhary enters the season with extraordinary momentum from the domestic circuit, having struck at 199 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His form offers LSG a domestic option capable of injecting momentum into the innings.

If Mayank Yadav is fit and firing for the entire season, after making a successful return to action for India ‘A’ in T20 World Cup warm-up games, it would transform LSG's bowling attack from strong on paper to genuinely fearsome.

Threat: The single most alarming aspect of LSG's current squad is the injury risk in the pace bowling attack. Mayank, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan are coming back after a long absence from the rigours of competitive cricket. Shami and Nortje carry documented histories of significant long-term injury layoffs.

The probability that all five complete a full and uninterrupted IPL campaign is uncertain, and the absence of any of them simultaneously would leave the bowling attack weak. With Nortje, Marsh, Markram, and Pooran all demanding inclusion on their individual merits, the decision of where Wanindu Hasaranga (if fit) is slotted will become a huge problem for LSG.

--IANS

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