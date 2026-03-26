IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan picks LSG playing XI, slots Pant at No. 3 spot

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has picked his playing 12 for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to commence on March 28.

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LSG, which finished in seventh position last season, made a lot of changes to their squad ahead of IPL 2026. LSG improved their bowling, which was under attack in IPL 2025, by adding Mohammad Shami and Arjun Tendulkar through trade and purchasing Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje in the Auction.

Despite reports claiming that captain Rishabh Pant can open the innings for the team, Pathan suggested that LSG should not alter the Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening pair, who performed well in the last year.

According to the former all-rounder, Pant is best suited for the number 3 position, as it will give him the opportunity to assess the wicket before coming into play, and he can also stabilise the innings if one of the openers falls early.

Pathan has put Nicholas Pooran at number 4 and also raised concerns about his poor form. He has gone with all the Indian lower batting lineup with Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad.

"Markram and Marsh are very important because both of them are overseas openers. For this reason, I wish Lucknow put up some good seaming wickets in home matches so that the overseas openers find it comparatively easier to play. A refreshed Rishabh Pant at No. 3, Nicholas Pooran's graph has gone downwards; he has not really performed well in the last year, but he loves playing for Lucknow," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"Ayush Badoni's graph has gone up; he got an Indian call-up as well. You then have Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, and Shahbaz Ahmed in the lower middle-order. You can also consider M Siddharth as well if you feel that seven batters are enough," he added.

The 2007 T20 World Cup champion has selected Mohammad Shami and Avesh Khan as fast bowlers and Digvesh Rathi as the spinner. Ahmad and Badoni could also support the bowling.

Pathan has gone with five options for impact player which include Mayank Yadav,Anrich Nortje,Mohsin Khan,Naman Tiwari and Prince Yadav.

Irfan Pathan's playing XI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed/ M Siddharth, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

Impact Player: Mayank Yadav/Anrich Nortje/Mohsin Khan/Naman Tiwari/ Prince Yadav.

--IANS

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