IPL 2026: 'He should make a comeback in Test cricket,' says Rayudu after Virat's unbeaten 69 vs SRH

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has lauded Virat Kohli's consistency and suggested a red ball return for the 37-year-old after his unbeaten 69-run knock helped the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) register a dominant 6 wickets win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday.

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Virat's innings included five fours and five sixes, as he registered his 64th IPL fifty and became the first batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in chases. With the help of this, RCB chased down the target of 202 runs with 26 balls to spare.

Rayudu believes that the way Virat is batting in ODIs and continuing his form in the biggest T20 league is quite amazing. According to the former player, Virat still has five to six years of international cricket left in him.

"I feel his best is yet to come in the IPL. What we have seen is just a trailer. Fitness was never an issue with him. I don't think he would ever get into any trouble with his physical fitness, getting late on the ball, or slowing down on the field. The only thing that can make him take a step back is his mental state. I don't think he's anywhere closer to the end of his career. I still see quality five to six years in him," Rayudu said in a video released by ESPNcricinfo on X.

"I think he should make a comeback in Test cricket. Hopefully, as a captain. He's been the best red-ball captain that at least I have seen in Indian cricket. He should, the way he's batting, I think it's a loss for Indian cricket," he added.

India's finest test player, Kohli, announced his retirement from the red ball format last year after a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). He concluded his career with 9230 runs in 123 matches, hammering 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Virat has previously left the T20I format after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, and he now only plays ODI for the country.

--IANS

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