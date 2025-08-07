India should have avoided announcing Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Dasgupta

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes the side should have avoided making the announcement of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability to be limited to three Tests in the recent 2-2 drawn Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

Before the Indian team left for England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had said Bumrah wouldn’t feature in more than three Tests on tour due to workload management, especially after picking up a back injury in the Sydney Test against Australia in January this year.

Bumrah featured in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, followed by the third and fourth games at Lord’s and Old Trafford, Manchester, respectively. In three games, Bumrah picked 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, coming off bowling 119.4 overs at an average of 26. Bumrah wasn’t included in the playing eleven for the fifth Test at The Oval and was subsequently released from the squad ahead of day two’s play.

“Well, I think India shouldn't have announced the fact that he would be playing only three Test matches prior to departing for the series. I mean, you can always take a call on his availability as and when based on his physical situation and series scenario. But this thing of saying that he will be playing only three Test matches before the series has started, I think India could have avoided it,” Dasgupta said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Though India’s approach to managing Bumrah is modelled around giving him adequate rest and playing him in crucial matches, Dasgupta questioned whether such selective management of the ace fast-bowler is a tricky way to keep him fresh for key assignments.

“It depends on obviously him and the medical staff. But how I see it is, he's the best bowler in the world across three formats. So, you want him for all the crucial games. But then once he's available for the crucial ones, then I guess it can't be at the start of a tournament, that I'm going to play only 40% or 60% of the games - that can't happen.”

“I mean, keep him ready for the crucial ones, and make sure he's available for all games. Then obviously, if there are injuries, if the body has taken a toll and he's not ready, that's a different issue altogether. But this availability for 50%, 60%, and all, I think that needs to be looked into because he is by far the best bowler in the world right now,” he added.

In Bumrah’s absence at The Oval, Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets in each innings to finish with a match haul of 8-188. It was a spell where Prasidh was in his rhythm and put up a performance that was as important as Mohammed Siraj’s nine-wicket haul.

Underwhelming outings in the first two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston meant Prasidh was at the receiving end of nasty trolling from social media followers, but a decisive spell at The Oval meant the pacer ended the series on a high. Dasgupta wishes for Prasidh to keep playing as many games as possible to sustain the good, newfound bowling rhythm.

“With Prasidh, he's a quality bowler. I mean, his release is the best in this Indian team in terms of his backspin and seam position, and skill-wise, he's right up there. Only thing is, obviously, over the years, even though he made his first-class debut a long time ago, because of injuries and all, he hasn't really played a lot of cricket and never got into a rhythm.”

“He would play a Test match or two, and then get injured. But then, also in the first few Test matches, I don't think he was used well. By the time the last Test came, he got some rhythm and bowled the way he generally bowls. So a lot of credit to him, and I hope this gives him a lot of confidence and he plays a lot because, again, he's found his rhythm. I hope he goes back to India and keeps bowling in future matches,” he concluded.

