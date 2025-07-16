India faces monumental Old Trafford challenge ahead of crucial fourth Test against England

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) With England leading 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Shubman Gill-led India are under pressure to deliver a series-leveling performance when the fourth Test begins at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 23.

India’s agonising 22-run defeat in a thrilling Test at Lord’s handed England both momentum and a crucial advantage in the closely contested five-match series. Now, as the action shifts to Manchester, India must not only overcome a determined Ben Stokes-led England, but also a dismal historical record at Old Trafford.

India first played a Test match at the iconic ground in 1936, and have played nine Tests in Manchester without securing a single victory. The last time India featured at the venue was during their tour of England in 2014. It also means that playing a Test match in Manchester will be a fresh experience for most members of the current Indian squad.

Meanwhile, Old Trafford remains one of England’s most formidable home venues and they return here with a 2-1 lead. England have played 84 Tests at Old Trafford, winning 33 games, while losing 15, and drawing 36 matches.

With the series equation now dramatically shifting in their favour following the thrilling win at Lord’s, England are poised to make the most of familiar conditions to win the series and make the final game of the series at The Oval a dead rubber.

A key concern for India will also be stopping England’s premier batter Joe Root, whose form and record at Old Trafford makes for a formidable read. Root has amassed 978 runs in 11 Tests at this venue, including a double century and seven half-centuries and a highest score of 254.

After scoring a fine 37th Test century at Lord’s, Root will again be central to England’s hopes at Old Trafford. For India, the challenge is clear: overturn poor historical record, keep Root on a tight leash, and keep the series alive.

The upcoming Test at Manchester presents a must-win scenario for India if they are to avoid a series defeat. But Gill & Co can take solace from the fact that they broke through fortress Edgbaston not so long ago – when they became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Birmingham in early July.

