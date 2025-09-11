'India are on top but can't write off Pakistan': Rashid Latif on blockbuster Asia Cup clash

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between archrivals India and Pakistan on Sunday, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that Men in Blue are clear favourites for the tie, while adding a caution that his team can't be written off.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over Hong Kong, while Pakistan will kickstart their campaign against Oman on Friday before playing against India.

"The Indian team is good and the signs were visible in their clash against the UAE. Kuldeep, Axar, Varun, Jasprit, Hardik and Shivam are all good bowlers. They have five batters and five bowlers that make a good combination," Latif told IANS.

"It is a transition period for India and Pakistan. They are without their star players but these players are also big stars. We will see what will happen. India have a very composed team.

"There will a lot of pressure on both teams after the brief 2.5-hour war (Operation Sindoor launched by India in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack) between the two countries. The winner of the match will be 'Sikandar'. It would be added pressure on both teams," he added.

Latif lauded the strike rates of Indian batters, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, opener Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson while also highlighting the economy of the Indian bowling attack. He further backed India to win the blockbuster fixture on Sunday.

"I want Pakistan to win but if analysed based on skill, India are on the top and it is history... The competition is so tight in the Indian team that despite performing exceptionally, players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Ishan Kishan are not in the squad. Pakistan don't have that leverage and we've got a problem in shot selection," he said.

However, the former captain pinned hope on Pakistan's batters to do wonders against India in the mega showdown.

"Pakistan have picked hard-hitting players in their squad. Sahibzada Farhan, who shows aggression from the first ball, and Mohammad Nawaz will be playing against India for the first time. If we get a batting pitch, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub can play a good knock and we can make a good score. We can't write off Pakistan as they can do anything on their day," Latif concluded.

--IANS

ab/bc