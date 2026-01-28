ICC Rankings: Suryakumar moves back into Top-10, Abhishek maintains No.1 spot

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Indian cricket team's captain Surya Kumar Yadav is back in the top ten batters list in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday. He has moved up by five places and is currently placed at seventh position, following a prolific run in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which India is currently leading by 3-0.

Read More

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Indian cricket team's captain Surya Kumar Yadav is back in the top ten batters list in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday. He has moved up by five places and is currently placed at seventh position, following a prolific run in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which India is currently leading by 3-0.

The Indian skipper, who was struggling to get runs in the shortest format, played a match-winning knock of 82 runs in the second match and also ended his 468-day half-century drought. Suryakumar continued this momentum in the next match as he scored 57 runs off just 26 balls.

India's opener Abhishek Sharma also strengthened his position at the top with a blistering 68-run innings in the third T20I. With 929 points, he has increased his advantage at the top to 80 rating points.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also gained four places to move to 13th in the bowlers' ranking after three wickets against the Blackcaps in that third T20I, with teammate Varun Chakravarthy still maintaining his position at the top, following a splendid performance against the Blackcaps.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube continued to gain in the rankings after performing well in the ongoing series. Hardik is up by one spot to move to third, while Dube jumps five places to be placed at eleven.

New Zealand's all-rounder Glenn Phillips has moved 18 places to be placed at 44 in the batters ranking following a good run against India. While South Africa's captain Aiden Markram has moved to the 20th number, and West Indies hard-hitter Brandon King has also moved 15 places.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, South Africa's Corbin Bosch and West Indies seamer Matthew Forde have moved up by five, eight, and nineteen spots in the bowlers ranking.

England's top batting pair of Harry Brook and Joe Root helped their team win the ODI series against Sri Lanka. As a result, Brook has moved to 11th position, and Root is up by six spots to move to 17th in the ODI batters ranking.

--IANS

sds/bc