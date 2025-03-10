India Triumphs at ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Kohli Highlights Key to Victory

Dubai: India's wait for an ICC Champions Trophy title ended in 2025 as they emerged victorious in the prestigious tournament after twelve years. Senior batter Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in India's campaign, spoke exclusively to Star Sports about the team's achievement, highlighting the importance of experience, self-belief, and overcoming past setbacks.

The ICC Champions Trophy made a return after several years, and Kohli acknowledged the excitement surrounding the format.

"It's been a long time since we've had a Champions Trophy, and the format is really good. This was our aim. After a tough tour of Australia, we came here and won a big tournament, which has once again boosted our confidence as a team," Kohli told Star Sports.

Throughout the competition, India displayed resilience, with different players stepping up in crucial moments. Kohli emphasized how past failures served as motivation for the squad.

"There were moments in past tournaments where we weren't able to finish games or capitalize on crucial situations. But this time, we learned from those experiences," he said.

Kohli, who has been part of multiple ICC campaigns, credited the presence of seasoned players for India's ability to handle pressure in knockout matches.

"That's why you back experienced players--they have faced these moments before, and when you apply those learnings and work hard, you get a chance to turn things around," he explained.

One of the standout performers in India's title-winning run was KL Rahul, who delivered crucial performances in the knockout stages.

Kohli heaped praise on his teammate, saying, "The way KL (Rahul) finished in the last two matches is a testament to that experience. When you've been in those situations before and couldn't cross the line, there's always a desire to get another opportunity and overcome it. And that's exactly what we did."

A key takeaway from India's Champions Trophy campaign was their approach to handling pressure and maintaining focus on their own abilities rather than the opposition. Kohli revealed that this mindset played a crucial role in their success.

"One thing we kept emphasizing throughout the tournament was focusing on our skills--how good we are, not how good the opposition is," he said.

The team faced several challenges throughout the tournament, but Kohli stressed that these moments define a cricketer's journey.

"Despite all the challenges, this is why you play the game--for these big tournaments," he remarked.

Kohli played a vital role in India's campaign, scoring 218 runs in five matches and finishing fifth on the tournament's highest run-scorers list. While his numbers were impressive, his leadership and experience were equally significant in guiding the team.

Having now secured his fourth ICC title, Kohli reflected on his journey with immense gratitude.

"Winning four ICC titles is truly a blessing, and I consider myself very lucky to have played for so long and achieved this," he concluded. (ANI)