BCCI hails Team India's unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Team India on their magnificent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India showcased their cricketing supremacy, emerging victorious in dominant fashion and reaffirming their place as the top-ranked side in both ODIs and T20Is.

From the very outset, the team pursued excellence, overcoming formidable challenges with a fearless and disciplined brand of cricket. Their unbeaten run in an ICC tournament is a true reflection of their consistency, strategic execution, and hunger to succeed on the global stage. The final against New Zealand was the perfect culmination of this journey--an exhibition of resilience and high-pressure mastery.

The BCCI extended its highest commendation to Captain Rohit Sharma, whose exemplary leadership and tactical acumen guided the team to this historic achievement. His ability to inspire and lead by example played a defining role in India's victorious campaign. Notably, this marks India's second successive ICC title under his leadership in as many years, following the triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 victory. These twin titles firmly establish his legacy as one of India's finest and most successful captains.

The BCCI also lauded the role of head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose fearless approach and tactical insight were key to shaping this winning team. His emphasis on self-belief and strategic execution was evident in the way the players carried themselves throughout the competition.

The BCCI once again congratulated the players, coaching staff, support personnel, and selection committee on this phenomenal accomplishment.

Roger Binny, BCCI president, said as quoted by BCCI press release, "This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year's T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team has played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, said, "This victory is a testament to the talent and perseverance of Indian cricket. The way this team has performed under pressure and delivered in crucial moments is truly commendable. Congratulations to every player, the support staff, selection committee and the fans who have stood by the team."

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, said, "Winning an ICC title is always a special achievement, and this team has done it in dominant fashion. The seamless blend of experience and youthful energy has been remarkable, and this triumph will serve as inspiration for future generations of Indian cricket."

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, BCCI Treasurer, said, "India's triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a reflection of their perseverance, meticulous preparation, and fearless execution. The team has showcased exceptional skill and unity, making the entire nation proud. This is a special win and will be remembered for years to come."

Rohan Gauns Dessai, BCCI Joint Secretary, said, "The Champions Trophy 2025 victory is the result of relentless hard work and determination. Team India has exhibited outstanding teamwork, and this success highlights the depth and strength of Indian cricket. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire nation." (ANI)