IANS welcomes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy with dhol, dance and desi tadka

Noida, Feb 4 (IANS) The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy arrived at the IANS headquarters on Wednesday as part of its official Trophy Tour, setting off a wave of celebration and excitement ahead of the marquee tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7 across co-hosts India and Sri Lanka.

Read More

The arrival of the coveted silverware was marked by traditional dhol beats and energetic dance, lending a vibrant desi flavour to the occasion. The festive welcome created a celebratory atmosphere at the IANS office, drawing staff and visitors alike to witness the iconic trophy up close.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be the tenth edition of the biennial global tournament in the Twenty20 International format and is regarded as one of the biggest and most exciting events in world sport. Beyond the on-field action, the event aims to inspire communities worldwide to pick up a bat and ball and share in the excitement of cricket’s shortest and most thrilling format. It also presents an opportunity to showcase India’s iconic venues, cities and landmarks on the global stage.

The Trophy Tour, held in the lead-up to all major ICC events, is designed to offer fans unique opportunities to connect with the most coveted silverware in world cricket. Over the years, the trophy has visited iconic landmarks, met heads of state, supported cricket development programmes and launched community initiatives, all while driving awareness, excitement and unity among cricket’s vast global fanbase.

The ICC's vision for the 2026 T20 World Cup is to make it the “biggest, most global and most accessible cricket event ever” framing the tournament as a celebration of possibilities. Key objectives include ensuring global accessibility for fans, deepening passion in traditional cricketing heartlands such as India and Sri Lanka, broadening the sport’s reach worldwide, and inspiring future generations to engage with the game.

Unlike the golden ODI World Cup trophy, the T20 World Cup Trophy boasts a distinct design. Crafted by renowned silversmith Thomas Lyte in London, the trophy weighs 3.9 kg and stands 51 cm tall. Made from silver-plated base metal, it features five separate castings that appear to flow through one another, symbolising the energy and drama of the 20-over game.

As the trophy continues its journey across key locations, its stop at IANS, celebrated with dhol, dance and unmistakable cricketing fervour, served as a powerful reminder that the countdown to T20 glory is well and truly underway.

--IANS

vi/bc