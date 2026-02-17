I manifested this moment ever since Canada qualified for T20 WC: Yuvraj Samra on record ton against NZ

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) At just 19, Yuvraj Samra announced himself on the biggest stage with a breathtaking 110 to power Canada to 173/4 against New Zealand here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Walking out for his very first T20 World Cup appearance, the teenager played with poise beyond his years, combining elegance with authority in a 58-ball century that rewrote record books. At 19 years and 141 days, he became the youngest batter to score a fifty in T20 World Cup history and went on to register the first hundred by a player from an Associate nation in the tournament. Moreover, his 110-run knock was the highest individual score for Associate teams in T20 World Cups.

Reflecting on the milestone innings, Samra, speaking to the broadcasters after the first innings, said, “Honestly, I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup. Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup - it’s truly a dream come true.”

Canada’s innings began cautiously against the new-ball pair of Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, but Samra quickly found his rhythm. He pierced gaps with precision and launched an 87-metre six to signal his intent, while captain Dilpreet Bajwa provided steady support. The duo stitched together a 116-run opening stand, the highest by an Associate team against a Full Member in T20 World Cup history, laying the platform for a formidable total.

Samra’s hundred, studded with 11 fours and six sixes, also carried emotional weight. Named after Indian great Yuvraj Singh, he surpassed his idol’s highest T20 World Cup score in the process.

“It feels incredible. There are so many emotions right now, I can’t really put them into words. Yuvraj Singh is someone I’ve looked up to since I was a kid, so to even be mentioned in the same breath is special. I just wish my dad was here today watching me from back home - this one’s for him,” he noted.

Samra was equally measured in his assessment of the surface in Chennai. “The wicket was a bit slow and the ball was sticking slightly. I felt it was important to pick the right deliveries to attack and not force shots. Once I got set, I focused on timing rather than power. I think bowling into the pitch and mixing the pace will be key on this surface - it’s not the easiest track for free-flowing strokeplay, so you’ve got to adapt,” he said.

Despite late strikes from Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, quick contributions from Harsh Thaker and Dilon Heyliger ensured Canada finished strongly, setting up a compelling contest under the Chennai lights.

--IANS

vi/bc