Hats off to our women’s team: Dhawan lauds Harmanpreet-led side for historic T20I series win in England

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the Indian women's team for registering a historic first-ever T20I series win over England on English soil.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sealed the shortest-format series after winning the fourth match of the five-match series by six wickets at Old Trafford. The win not only secured the series win for the side but also gave them an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Taking to X, Dhawan shared, "What a moment for Indian cricket! Hats off to our Women’s Team for scripting history with their maiden T20I series win in England. You all have set an example and inspired many to step up in women sports!"

After the win, the Indian captain expressed her elation with the feat and praised her teammates for coming together as a unit.

"We are really grateful that we were able to do this (series win). I'm really proud of my team the way we played this series. It was really important to get that momentum, and I'm really happy with the way we all contributed. We had very good camps back home before coming here.

"We worked on all our plans; accordingly, we have executed everything here. Everybody knew their role, and accordingly, we all played. We have now played three seasons of WPL, and every season has been special for us. We've got a lot of experience from that," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"All of us played that tournament, and we got a lot of positivity. Good sign that we are now able to execute in international cricket also. Hopefully (when asked if India want to make it 4-1). We need to do the right things again and again," she added.

The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday before the two sides turn up for a three-match ODI series starting on July 16.

