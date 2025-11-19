Greg Matthews says Nathan Lyon will ‘define his legacy’ in The Ashes

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former Australian all-rounder Greg Matthews believes the upcoming Ashes series will be remembered as the moment Nathan Lyon secures his place among cricket’s greats, describing the veteran spinner as the most significant figure in Australia’s campaign.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Mornings, Matthews stated that the 37-year-old Lyon, who already holds 562 Test wickets, was well prepared for a career-defining tour.

“Lyon, write this down – this tour will define his legacy,” Matthews said. Drawing a comparison with Andrew Flintoff’s iconic 2005 Ashes, he added, “Go back and you think of Freddie in England. Bats at 31 in Test cricket, bowls at 32 but has a white-hot Ashes. This will define Lyon.”

While much of the build-up has focused on injuries to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Matthews insisted that Australia’s real strength lies not in pace but in spin—especially given what he sees as England’s vulnerability.

“England’s greatest weakness is spin and yet we want to prepare seaming decks,” he said. “When we’ve got a guy with 562 Test wickets who is going to hold our attack together – our strength lies in Lyon, theirs doesn’t lie in spin.”

He also suggested that England’s selection strategy reveals their expectations.

“They’ve brought a fast bowling attack expecting to receive reciprocal wickets that suit fast bowling.”

Matthews then turned his attention to the rest of the Australian squad, beginning with a player he believes was unfairly overlooked.

“I’m going to start with a guy who didn’t get picked – Sam Konstas,” he said. “Went to the West Indies, guess how many people scored a hundred in six digs in that series? No one. And people bag him.”

He called Jake Weatherald “an absolute must,” and suggested veteran Usman Khawaja is under mounting scrutiny.

“Khawaja is under stupid pressure… in his last 28 Tests – you take out the 232 – he averages 25. How does that work? I don’t think he’ll last the series.”

Among the positives, Matthews welcomed Marnus Labuschagne’s return, saying, “Thank god you’re back. We need this man. Five hundreds this season, you Ronnie Coote.”

He also praised Steve Smith, calling him “the greatest batter in cricket in the world at the moment in my humble opinion.”

On the all-round options, he was blunt:

“Cam Green and Beau Webster – what the hell are you journos talking about? Do not rob Peter to pay Paul. You pick one or the other and it’s got to be Green.”

He described wicketkeeper Alex Carey as a given, and lauded Brendan Doggett’s emergence.

“All of a sudden we’ve got a quick with great stats, great numbers, good bumper, good attitude, you beaut.”

Matthews said Scott Boland is “a no-brainer” and backed him to be the leading wicket-taker. He was equally enthusiastic about Mitchell Starc — “you Ronnie Coote, thank god he’s fit because he is a wicket-taker” — and impressed by Hazlewood’s return.

But his most significant concern had nothing to do with bowling depth. It was the absence of skipper Pat Cummins.

“The thing no one has talked about is the calm of Cummins,” Matthews said. “It’s not his 270-something wickets at 21. He brings a calm not even Mark Taylor brought to the team… To lose him is a massive loss because of his calm nature and his bowling.”

--IANS

hs/