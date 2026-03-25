Gautam Gambhir enjoys family time in Singapore after T20 WC glory

Singapore, March 25 (IANS) Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Singapore with his family, including his wife Natasha and their two daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. Gambhir travelled to the Asian country after leading India to a historic victory in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

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India sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy on home soil. Gambhir's family was also present in Ahmedabad when India won their third T20 World Cup title.

Gambhir chose a casual outfit during his trip and was seen smiling when clicked with his daughters. He also put his youngest daughter Anaiza on his shoulder while walking on the streets of the city.

Gambhir, who was a key member of India's title-winning side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, has added another milestone to his career by winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach.

With the latest triumph, he also joined the elite group of coaches that includes Rahul Dravid and Lalchand Rajput, who have guided India to T20 World Cup glory.

Gambhir had also led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their title in IPL 2024. Following his success with KKR, he was appointed head coach of the Indian team, succeeding Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As far as Gambhir is concerned, he and the Indian cricket team will next be involved in a multi-format series against Afghanistan, which involves a test and three ODIs in June 2026, before going to Ireland for two T20Is. India will then travel to England for a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

--IANS

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