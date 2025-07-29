Gautam Gambhir engages in heated exchange with Oval Pitch curator ahead of final Test

London, July 29 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy on Tuesday after a verbal altercation with The Oval’s pitch curator, Lee Fortis, during India’s optional training session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

The confrontation occurred during the netsession, Gambhir was seen engaging in heated exchange with pitch curator. The exchange quickly escalated before India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intervened. Kotak stepped in to pull Fortis away, while Gambhir, visibly agitated, continued the argument from a distance.

Despite the confrontation at the nets, Gambhir remained focused on the task ahead. However, the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear.

Notably, tensions have simmered throughout the series, spilling over on multiple occasions. It began at Lord’s, where Shubman Gill visibly expressed his displeasure at England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett arriving nearly 90 seconds late for their second innings.

The drama peaked in Manchester, where England, sensing an inevitable draw, offered to end play early. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined, both approaching personal milestones. Their decision didn’t sit well with Ben Stokes and his teammates, triggering a verbal spat on the field.

The Indian team arrived in London on Monday after a spirited draw in Manchester and had attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

At an event in Indian High Commission, Gambhir while reflecting on the historical significance of India-England encounters and the intensity of the ongoing series, "Touring this part of the world has always been exciting and challenging because of the history between the two countries, which can never be forgotten,” Gambhir said. “We have cherished every bit of support we have received every time we have toured the UK.”

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, the five-match series is now headed into the deciding phase after a brilliant stand of 203 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket in the second innings of the fourth Test saw India through to complete a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The final Test begins at The Oval in London on Thursday.

