Gambhir lauds Gill’s growth as Test captain after 2-0 series win over West Indies

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Shubman Gill’s growth as a skipper after the hosts completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Gill, entrusted with the captaincy following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli this year, had already weathered a stern examination during India’s 2-2 drawn five-match series in England.

"I think he has already passed his toughest test as a Test captain. That was in England, five Test matches away – away from home, tough conditions, against a quality team. I think every Test match is important, every one-day game is important, every T20 game is important which you represent your country in,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference after India wrapped up the series win.

The triumph in New Delhi marked Gill’s first series win as India’s Test captain, especially in his first time of leading India in the longer format on home soil. India getting the seven-wicket win on day five also doubled as a birthday gift for Gambhir, who turned 44 at the stadium with a stand named after him.

Asked about the advice he’s offered Gill in terms of leadership, Gambhir said the key was authenticity. “Just be himself. I think that is what I have said. I think no one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test or ODI captain. He deserves to be there. He has worked hard and I have said that he ticks all the boxes. For me as a coach, I think as someone who has seen him do the right things, work hard, have the commitment, put his body on the line, being the first guy on the field, what more can a coach ask for?”

Gambhir acknowledged the challenges Gill faced during the England tour and praised his composure there. “I know it is tough for him. It was tough and I have said it many times that England was one of the toughest test for him. Five test matches over the course of two, two and a half months against a quality side, an intimidating playing line-up and an inexperienced Indian team. What more could he have faced?

“But then again, the way he handled himself and more importantly, I think the way he has handled the team and more importantly, the way the team has responded to him - I think sometimes you only keep talking about the captain. But the way the team has responded to him and to his leadership is equally important.”

“He has got to give credit to the entire crew in their dressing room. Yes, you do earn respect by scoring runs, but you also earn respect by saying and doing the right things. I think your actions should be more than any other thing, not just the performances and he has phenomenally done well.”

When asked if Gill might benefit from a mental conditioning coach in the future, Gambhir responded with a touch of humour. “First and foremost, I need one,” he said, drawing laughter from the room.

“I think he is scoring runs, so he doesn't need any bit of it. So probably, he and all of us are in a good space. When you get the results, the world is in a good space. When we don't get the results, I think it's my responsibility to keep him and the entire crew in the good space - that's my job.

“Sometimes it's not only about skills, but it's also about the mental aspect of the game as well, especially where to bring all the team forward. It's not only about Shubman; it's about everyone in that dressing room who have equal responsibility towards their game," he said.

Gill scored 192 runs in three innings of this short series, including an unbeaten 129 in New Delhi. Gambhir signed off by stating the importance of staying grounded and focusing on the present rather than looking too far ahead.

“For me, I think not looking at what is going to happen in the World Test Championship Final, I think staying in the present is very important. It was important for us to win the series at home and more importantly, I think we have got a really busy schedule.

“Hopefully, we can keep continuing from here. I am not going to say that I am going to think about what is going to happen in 2027. That is still long, long away. For us, I think staying in the present is important," Gambhir said.

